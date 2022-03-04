Quad leaders agree Ukraine experience should not be allowed in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON: Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - agreed on Thursday (Mar 3) that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, the prime ministers of Japan and Australia said.

A virtual meeting of the four-country grouping was held at a time of increased concern about Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China that has stepped up its alert level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wary of Beijing taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it.

"We've agreed that unilateral changes to the status quo with force like this should not be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, referring to Russia's invasion.

"We've also agreed this development makes it even more important to work toward realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida told reporters after the meeting with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We cannot allow what is happening in Ukraine now to ever happen in the Indo-Pacific," Morrison said in a statement after the meeting.

"We are resolute in our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region where smaller states do not need to live in fear of more powerful ones," he added.

A joint Quad statement said the leaders met to "reaffirm their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic, and political coercion".

The leaders, whose call followed a meeting of their foreign ministers in Australia last month, also "reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity".

The statement, which added that the leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo "in the coming months", made no specific mention of Taiwan, but said the leaders discussed the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.