Questions remain on the future of China’s number two Li Keqiang

BEIJING: As China’s ruling party gathers to elect its new leadership team this week, all eyes are on whether premier Li Keqiang will still be part of the country’s top decision-making body.

Mr Li had told reporters in March this year that he would be stepping down as head of China's state council after a decade, but gave no further details on whether he would remain in politics or retire altogether.

In a party congress where President Xi Jinping is seeking an unprecedented third term in office, it is the country's second most powerful position that has analysts wondering about its succession and repercussions for China’s economic policy.