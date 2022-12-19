Quiet before Christmas in Seoul nightlife district of deadly crowd crush

SEOUL: Usually glitzy and buzzing in the holiday season, South Korea's popular Itaewon nightlife district looks like a ghost town this year, as people still mourning 158 killed in a Halloween crowd crush go elsewhere for festivities.

Many Itaewon restaurants and stores have put up Christmas trees and ornaments, but back alleys that house the district's hottest nightclubs and bars and were the centre of the Oct 29 crush are conspicuously quiet.

Where there would normally be hustle and bustle, notes and posters expressing condolence line the walls - remembering the victims, mostly aged 20 to 30, who had been among thousands who had flocked to Itaewon to enjoy the first virtually unrestricted Halloween parties in three years.

Another 196 were injured as the crowd pushed towards a central intersection.