Rare snow at Mount Kinabalu surprises climbers, guides

RANAU, Sabah: Climbers and mountain guides on Mount Kinabalu were surprised by a brief snowfall of two to three minutes around the peak of the mountain on Monday (Feb 28) morning.

A mountain guide for the Via Ferrata route, Hajiri Sulumin, 47, said the snowy experience occurred at 7.18am when he was waiting for climbers in the Sayat-Sayat area on the mountain.

"At that time, I was at the Sayat-Sayat checkpoint and snow fell right to the top. It was snowy, like a light drift (of partially melting snowflakes) unlike heavy ice pellets," he said when contacted by reporters.

He added that in his 11 years as a mountain guide on the Via Ferrata route, he had witnessed a similar phenomenon in 2018.

Meanwhile, director-general of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said in a video statement that the snow phenomenon was not altogether non-existent in high altitudes.