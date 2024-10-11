Ratan Tata gets state funeral as India bids farewell to business tycoon, philanthropist

NEW DELHI: India bade farewell on Thursday (Oct 10) to one of its most respected corporate leaders - Ratan Tata, who expanded companies under his brand name into a global behemoth spanning multiple industries.



Ahead of a state funeral, hundreds of people including corporate leaders, politicians and celebrities gathered in India's financial hub Mumbai to pay their last respects to Tata, who died aged 86 on Wednesday.



Known for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic nature, Tata as chairman led various companies within the Tata conglomerate for more than 20 years. It recorded revenue of US$165 billion in 2023-24.

Although in recent years Tata was not as active in the day-to-day running of the group, he was consulted on big decisions by the Tata Sons leadership, a senior company executive told Reuters.



Tata had been in a Mumbai hospital since Monday, but the cause of his death was not immediately made public.