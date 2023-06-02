'Relentless' heatwaves scorch southern China, test power grids

BEIJING: Having sweltered through May, southern and eastern China face more weeks of unrelenting heatwaves, putting power grids under strain as demand for air-conditioning soars in mega-cities like Shanghai.

In the next three days, most of southern China is expected to be hit by temperatures of more than 35 degrees Celsius, with temperatures in some areas exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, according to national forecasters on Friday (Jun 2).

Like many parts of Asia, China has been besieged by extreme hot weather in recent weeks ahead of summer proper in the northern hemisphere. On Monday, Shanghai endured its hottest day in May in more than 100 years. Provinces in the south sweltered in blistering heat, testing power grids as demand for air-conditioning spiked among home, commercial and industrial users.

"I'm not surprised that they are occurring, and not surprised that they are worse. But how they are occurring - it's just been week on week on week of these records being shattered. said Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a climate scientist with the University of New South Wales. "It's just relentless."