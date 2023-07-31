Frenchman who fell to his death from Hong Kong tower block climbed high-rises around the world

A Frenchman who fell to his death from a high-rise residential block in Hong Kong’s upscale Mid-Levels area had climbed various towering structures around the world, according to his social media posts.

Police are investigating whether Remi Lucidi, 30, died while practising extreme sports and on Saturday officers visited a Tsim Sha Tsui hostel where he had checked in on Jul 17 and was supposed to leave on Sunday (Jul 30), the South China Morning Post (SCMP) learnt.

A source familiar with the case earlier said Lucidi, who used the name Remi Enigma on his social media pages, was last seen alive knocking on a penthouse window on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower at about 7.30pm on Thursday.

A frightened domestic helper in the flat called the police for help when she discovered the man at the window.

Lucidi fell off the building on Tregunter Path before officers arrived and was confirmed dead at the scene. Police found his sports camera, which contained videos of extreme sports.