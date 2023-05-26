Logo
Asia

Renowned US mountaineer climbs rare Everest 'triple crown'
FILE PHOTO: Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 15, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Monika Deupala)

26 May 2023 03:30PM
KATHMANDU: A renowned US mountain guide has achieved the rare Everest region "triple crown", climbing three peaks - Mount Everest, Lhotse and Nuptse - in one season, a hiking company official said on Friday (May 26).

Garrett Madison, 44, climbed Lhotse, the world’s fourth tallest peak at 8,516m on Thursday, a day after he made his 13th ascent of Everest, at 8,849m the world's tallest mountain, said Ishwari Paudel of the Himalayan Guides company which is helping Madison with logistics.

Madison, who owns the company Madison Mountaineering based in Seattle, climbed the smaller but technically difficult Nuptse peak, at 7,855m, on May 8.

"It is very difficult to climb all three peaks in a single season and only a few other mountaineers have done it," Paudel said.

Paudel said Madison was accompanied by three sherpa climbers on all three peaks.

"We are extremely proud of the team and this tremendous accomplishment," Madison said on his company website.

British climber Kenton Cool, who climbed the triple crown in 2013, said Garrett was an "unflappable expedition leader" who quietly goes about his job.

"When I climbed what became known as the Triple Crown in one season I said it wouldn’t be done again for 10 years," Cool told Reuters in a text message.

"I’m happy now that 10 years later it's Garrett who has managed to achieve the same feat ... bravo!!"

Cool, 49, last week set a new record of 17 summits of Everest, the world's highest peak, by a foreign climber.

A Nepali, Kami Rita Sherpa, this week climbed Everest for a 28th time, the most by any mountaineer.

Source: Reuters

