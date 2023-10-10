Rescue efforts wind down in quake-hit Afghanistan as villages bury dead

HERAT, Afghanistan: Rescuers on Tuesday (Oct 10) scaled back operations in Afghanistan's devastated northwest as chances of finding survivors diminished 72 hours after one of the world's deadliest earthquakes, while villagers in the area held mass funerals for their dead.

At least 2,400 people were killed and more than 2,000 injured, the Taliban-run government said, in the multiple earthquakes that struck northwest of the city of Herat, levelling thousands of homes. Most of the casualties were women and children, the World Health Organisation said.

Relief and rescue efforts have been hampered by infrastructure left crumbling by decades of war and a lack of foreign aid which once formed the backbone of the economy but which has dried up since the Taliban took over.

"The operation is almost done," spokesman for the Disaster Management Ministry Janan Sayeeq told Reuters, adding that rescue efforts were still going on in some villages.

He added that final casualty toll would be released soon.