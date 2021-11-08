Rescuers recover bodies of three French climbers lost in Nepal Himalayas

KATHMANDU: A rescue team in Nepal has recovered the bodies of three French climbers who went missing in the Mount Everest region of the Himalayan country nearly two weeks ago, police said on Monday (Nov 8).

The three were attempting to climb the 6,783m Kantega mountain, a smaller peak near Mount Everest in the remote Solukhumbu district. They had been out of contact with the expedition organisers since Oct 26, when an avalanche hit the area.

"A mountain rescue team has recovered the three bodies from the area," police official Tarka Raj Pandey told Reuters. "The bodies have been identified."