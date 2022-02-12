Responding to Ukraine tensions, Taiwan says it is watching situation with China

TAIPEI: Taiwan is closely watching the situation in the narrow strait that separates it from China and raising its preparedness in response to what is happening with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday (Feb 12), though it added that the two cases were very different.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years, though Taiwan has reported no unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces in recent days as tensions over Ukraine have spiked.

As Western nations warn that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment, Taiwan's presidential office said that the military continues to strengthen its surveillance operations, adding that regional peace and stability is "the shared responsibility of all parties".

"All military units continue to pay close attention to the situation in Ukraine and movements in the Taiwan Strait, continue to strengthen joint intelligence and surveillance, and gradually increase the level of combat readiness in response to various signs and threats to effectively respond to various situations," it added.