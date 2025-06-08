Restive Indian state orders curfew after fresh violence

IMPHAL: An Indian state riven by ethnic tensions imposed an internet shutdown and curfew after protesters clashed with security forces over the arrest of some members of a radical group, police said on Sunday (Jun 8).

Manipur in India's northeast has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than two years between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community that have killed more than 250 people.

The latest violence was triggered on Saturday after reports of the arrest of five members, including a commander, of Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei group.

Incensed mobs demanding their release stormed a police post, set fire to a bus and blocked roads in parts of the state capital Imphal.

Manipur police announced a curfew in five districts, including Imphal West and Bishnupur, due to the "developing law and order situation".

"Prohibitory orders have been issued by District Magistrates. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the orders," the police said in a statement.