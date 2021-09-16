Retired passenger jet perched on Bali cliff to lure tourists

BALI: A retired Boeing passenger jet has been hauled to the top of a seaside cliff in Bali to lure tourists to Indonesia's coronavirus-hit holiday island.

More than a dozen workers used cranes to assemble parts of a Boeing 737 on a cliff near Nyang Nyang beach this week.

Felix Demin, the plane's new owner, is planning to convert the aircraft into tourist accommodation and expects it will become a popular photography spot.

Demin said that he hoped the attraction would help revive the area's tourism sector, which has been badly hit since Indonesian borders were closed to international tourists in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian entrepreneur and Bali resident told AFP that the disassembled plane was about to be sold as scrap metal to China when he purchased it.

It took a week to transport the plane's parts to the cliff after securing necessary access permits, he added.