Asia

Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan
Asia

Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan

Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan

Taliban security personnel carry a damaged bus after a roadside bomb blast in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan on Dec 6, 2022. (Photo: AP)

06 Dec 2022 03:39PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 03:39PM)
ISLAMABAD: A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday (Dec 6) morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital, also wounded seven people.

The bomb was placed inside a cart by the side of the road and detonated when a bus belonging to the Hiaratan gas and petroleum department was taking employees to work.

Wounded men receive treatment at a hospital after a roadside bomb blast in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan on Dec 6, 2022. (Photo: AP)

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the regional affiliate of Islamic State group - known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban - has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Images posted on social media from the scene show a damaged bus and another vehicle, along with several carts and fruit stalls lying scattered by the roadside following the explosion. The bus was later towed away.

Source: AP/st

