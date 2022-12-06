Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday (Dec 6) morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital, also wounded seven people.

The bomb was placed inside a cart by the side of the road and detonated when a bus belonging to the Hiaratan gas and petroleum department was taking employees to work.