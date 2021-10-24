Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians

KABUL: A roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan killed at least two civilians Saturday (Oct 24), including a child, Taliban and health officials said. Four others were wounded.

Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said, adding that no Taliban fighters were harmed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban.

A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.