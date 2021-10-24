Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians

Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians

Taliban fighters inspect at the site roadside bombing in Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Oct 23, 2021. (Photo: AP/Shir Shah Hamdard)

24 Oct 2021 07:50AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2021 07:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KABUL: A roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan killed at least two civilians Saturday (Oct 24), including a child, Taliban and health officials said. Four others were wounded.

Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said, adding that no Taliban fighters were harmed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban.

A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Related:

Recently, the Islamic State has shown signs of expansion in Afghanistan, with attacks in the north, the south and the capital of Kabul.

The group's ability to launch frequent attacks has cast doubt over the Taliban's ability to maintain security and stability in the embattled country.

Last week, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more.

It was the deadliest since the dramatic US exit from the country, which allowed the Taliban to seize control of the Afghan capital.

Source: AP/mi

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us