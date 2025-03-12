Ex-Philippine leader Duterte bound for Hague over ICC drug war case

A WINDING PATH

Duterte's morning arrest at Manila's international airport followed a brief trip to Hong Kong.



Speaking to thousands of overseas Filipino workers there Sunday, the former president decried the investigation, labelling ICC investigators "sons of whores" while saying he would "accept it" if an arrest were to be his fate.



The Philippines quit the ICC in 2019 on Duterte's instructions, but the tribunal maintained it had jurisdiction over killings before the pullout, as well as killings in the southern city of Davao when Duterte was mayor, years before he became president.



It launched a formal inquiry in September 2021, only to suspend it two months later after Manila said it was re-examining several hundred cases of drug operations that led to deaths at the hands of police, hitmen and vigilantes.



The case resumed in July 2023 after a five-judge panel rejected the Philippines' objection that the court lacked jurisdiction.



Since then, the Marcos government has on numerous instances said it would not cooperate with the investigation.



But Undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Office Claire Castro on Sunday said that if Interpol would "ask the necessary assistance from the government, it is obliged to follow".



Duterte is still hugely popular among many in the Philippines who supported his quick-fix solutions to crime, and he remains a potent political force.