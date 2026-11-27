Founded in 2021 with a single outlet in Quezon City, Silingan has since expanded to six branches across the Greater Manila Area, providing jobs to members of more than 40 families affected by the drug war.

Many of its employees are mothers, widows and daughters of those killed.

“Here at Silingan, we don't look at your educational background. The only thing we look for is a death certificate and a police report. These are proof that you are a victim or a relative of a victim of the war on drugs,” said Garganta.

“When (customers) learn we're all from families of victims of extrajudicial killings, they're surprised. We don't force anyone to listen to us or believe us. What matters is for us to be heard,” the 34-year-old added.

“(Silingan) doesn't just give us job opportunities. It also gives us dignity.”

LIVING WITH THE SCARS OF THE DRUG WAR

For Garganta, the struggle for justice is deeply personal.

Her father and brother were killed just three weeks after Duterte launched his nationwide anti-drug campaign in 2016.

“My father was killed inside our home. My brother was taken from our home and dumped in a grassy field. They said my father resisted arrest,” she told CNA.

“I was a student and had to stop studying. I had to find a job because I had to feed and support my siblings. But instead of being able to earn a living, I had to lie low.”

Fearing that she too could be targeted, Garganta sought refuge at Baclaran Church in 2017.

“I was afraid of staying outside. I think if I hadn't fled to the church, I would probably be dead too. I'm deeply grateful to the people in the church who really supported me,” she said.