A decade after Duterte's drug war, the Philippines confronts its bloody legacy as ICC trial looms
Ten years after Rodrigo Duterte launched his deadly crackdown on drugs, thousands of Filipino families are still seeking justice. As the former president prepares to face trial at the ICC, CNA examines the human cost of his campaign, his enduring political influence and the divisions that continue to shape the Philippines.
MANILA / THE HAGUE: At De La Salle University in Manila, a brightly painted van stands out on campus.
The words “Stop the killings” are emblazoned across its side. A mural depicts a woman cradling her dead family. Between windows, a huge “X” crosses over a skull and the words “death squad”.
Above the windscreen is a simple message: “Coffee. Stories. Human rights.”
This is no ordinary coffee van.
It is run by Silingan Coffee, a social enterprise that offers employment to families who lost loved ones during former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs.
Beyond serving coffee and pastries, the project provides a space for survivors to share their stories, spread awareness about the killings and keep their pursuit of justice alive.
“This is the Justice Van. It's been to a lot of places,” said Grace Garganta, the brand’s operations head.
“What we really hope for with Silingan is not only to sell coffee. We really need justice. We believe that seeking justice means we can't just be silent.”
Founded in 2021 with a single outlet in Quezon City, Silingan has since expanded to six branches across the Greater Manila Area, providing jobs to members of more than 40 families affected by the drug war.
Many of its employees are mothers, widows and daughters of those killed.
“Here at Silingan, we don't look at your educational background. The only thing we look for is a death certificate and a police report. These are proof that you are a victim or a relative of a victim of the war on drugs,” said Garganta.
“When (customers) learn we're all from families of victims of extrajudicial killings, they're surprised. We don't force anyone to listen to us or believe us. What matters is for us to be heard,” the 34-year-old added.
“(Silingan) doesn't just give us job opportunities. It also gives us dignity.”
LIVING WITH THE SCARS OF THE DRUG WAR
For Garganta, the struggle for justice is deeply personal.
Her father and brother were killed just three weeks after Duterte launched his nationwide anti-drug campaign in 2016.
“My father was killed inside our home. My brother was taken from our home and dumped in a grassy field. They said my father resisted arrest,” she told CNA.
“I was a student and had to stop studying. I had to find a job because I had to feed and support my siblings. But instead of being able to earn a living, I had to lie low.”
Fearing that she too could be targeted, Garganta sought refuge at Baclaran Church in 2017.
“I was afraid of staying outside. I think if I hadn't fled to the church, I would probably be dead too. I'm deeply grateful to the people in the church who really supported me,” she said.
Her experience reflects the fear that gripped many communities during Duterte's crackdown.
Families of those killed often faced not only the loss of their loved ones, but also the stigma of being associated with illegal drugs and the fear of further harassment or violence.
Duterte had repeatedly urged law enforcement officers to take a hard line against suspected drug offenders, including using lethal force when confronted with violent resistance.
Human rights groups condemned the campaign as a war against the poor.
Many of those killed were fathers and sons who were breadwinners, leaving wives, mothers and other relatives to support their families.
At another Silingan Coffee branch at the Monument of Heroes in Quezon City, one mother still struggles with the loss of her son.
He had been earning a living as a tricycle driver when he was shot dead by an unidentified assailant on Christmas Day. He was 21 years old.
“I took on all kinds of honest work to provide for my family so we could survive hardship and get through each day, only for my son’s dreams to be shattered,” she said.
“Instead of being able to help support the family, my son was killed. The person just shot him, then ran off. He was hit in the back of his neck. My son died on Dec 25. We held his wake and we were grieving at Christmas.”
The gunfire also killed his passenger, a 16-year-old neighbour.
When Duterte was arrested last year, she felt that justice might finally be within reach.
“We were relieved, as if a weight was lifted from us. We thought at last we will get our due. I hope we win. We really hope that if (Duterte is found guilty), he will stay in prison,” she said.
For years, families have struggled to secure accountability through the Philippine justice system. Despite attempts to prosecute police officers implicated in drug war killings, convictions have been rare.
In March 2025, Philippine authorities arrested Duterte and transferred the 81-year-old to the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where he faces trial for crimes against humanity.
Garganta, who works at Silingan Coffee’s justice van, also hopes the international proceedings will deliver answers that have long eluded victims.
“I hope he (Duterte) stays safe and healthy because while he is strong and alive, the trial can continue,” she said. “I don't hope for his death. I hope the trial can proceed swiftly, so that families like us can quickly attain justice.”
A COUNTRY CONFRONTS ITS PAST
Duterte swept to power in 2016 on a promise to eradicate illegal drugs and restore law and order.
What followed was a campaign of bloodshed that shocked the country and drew international condemnation.
Night after night, suspected drug offenders were killed in impoverished neighbourhoods, some by police officers claiming self-defence, and others by masked vigilantes on motorcycles.
The Philippine government puts the death toll at around 6,000, but human rights groups estimate that between 12,000 and 30,000 people were killed.
Away from the bustling streets of Metro Manila, La Loma Cemetery offers a quiet refuge from the noise of the surrounding city. There, an unimposing structure called Dambana ng Paghilom, or Shrine of Healing, stands as a reminder of one of the darkest chapters in recent Philippine history.
With 100 vaults that can hold as many as six urns each, the shrine serves as a final resting place for just a fraction of the thousands who lost their lives during Duterte's crackdown.
Catholic priest Flavie Villanueva led the construction of the memorial to offer a place of dignity for the dead and healing for those left behind.
Through his Program Paghilom initiative, he has supported devastated families and helped survivors cope with grief, rebuild their lives and seek justice.
But even after a decade of working with victims, he continues to grapple with how such violence could have unfolded in a deeply religious country.
“Why did a Catholic country with deep faith and devotion go through this bloody nightmare? Where did we go wrong? How can we make right the bad choices we made in the past?” he asked.
In September this year, Duterte made his first physical pre-trial appearance before the ICC.
The court has found “reasonable grounds” to believe that he is individually responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator of killings between November 2011 and March 2019, covering part of his tenure as mayor of Davao City and the first three years of his presidency.
For the families of those killed, the proceedings offer a long-awaited opportunity for accountability.
But former Filipino ICC judge Raul Pangalangan believes a criminal conviction alone would not be enough to address the damage left behind.
“Of course, a finding of guilt in a criminal case is important ... but that alone won’t suffice. We would have to reach out to victim communities to assure them that those years, when everyone looked the other way, will not happen again,” he said.
Pangalangan now chairs a newly formed independent Truth Commission, which aims to establish a credible record of the violence through testimonies and documentary evidence from victims' families, witnesses and even perpetrators.
Its work seeks to address questions that go beyond who ordered or carried out the killings: how did the violence become possible, and why was it accepted – even celebrated – by sections of society?
THE APPEAL OF A STRONGMAN
Sociologist Filomin Gutierrez said the answer lies partly in long-standing public frustration over crime, inequality and economic progress that has failed to benefit many Filipinos.
Duterte tapped into those grievances by presenting himself as a decisive leader willing to use force to restore order.
“The nostalgia for a strong-arm leader was there, and Duterte spoke the language,” said Gutierrez, a University of the Philippines (UP) professor.
“He had charisma and he was able to usher the drug crisis into the picture and convince everyone that if we get rid of the drug problem, then we get rid of the crime problem.”
She warned that the acceptance of violence as a solution to social problems could have consequences far beyond Duterte's presidency – it could normalise the use of strongman tactics by politicians.
“When you have a leader who advocates and relies on violence as a solution to political, social, economic or whatever problem, then it may not only activate the official channels such as the PNP (national police), but will also activate the dormant violent sources within the community – the ones they call vigilantes, the ones they call death squads,” she said.
Despite his detention in The Hague, Duterte and his family remain widely popular and politically influential.
His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, is widely regarded as a leading contender for the 2028 presidential election.
Political observers say she has drawn heavily on her father's political appeal and style of governance, often described as “Dutertismo”.
But the ICC proceedings could influence the country's political landscape, said UP political science professor Jean Encinas Franco.
“Filipinos have normalised electing people from political dynasties. It's very easy for them to transfer their support for Rodrigo Duterte to Sara Duterte,” she said.
“(But) if Duterte is convicted, then his opponents or Sara Duterte's opponents in the 2028 elections can actually use it to say: ‘Hey, we were right in the first place’.”
Franco believes Duterte's enduring popularity reflects a conviction among many Filipinos that his drug war made the country safer.
“A large part of the public remained supportive of Duterte and allowed him to do what he did because they firmly believed that it was something that will save them from the so-called dregs in their communities,” she said.
ON TRIAL IN THE HAGUE
More than 11,000km away, in the Netherlands, the man at the centre of the case is being held at an ICC detention facility.
Duterte is awaiting proceedings scheduled to begin on Monday (Nov 30).
He faces allegations relating to 85 murders and two attempted murders linked to his anti-drug campaign. His defence team has told judges he denies the charges.
If convicted of any of three counts of crimes against humanity, Duterte could face life in prison.
The former president's arrest in March 2025 made him the first former Asian leader to be taken into ICC custody.
Since then, court proceedings have become a focal point for both supporters and critics, exposing deep divisions among Filipinos over the former president’s controversial drug war.
Outside the court in The Hague, activists have demanded accountability for those killed, while Duterte's supporters have questioned his transfer to international custody and called for his release.
“It should have been handled first in the Philippines before they sent (the case) here. I feel like they sold the former president here like a piece of meat,” said one supporter.
An activist offered a starkly different perspective.
“We're here reminding people that he's now afforded the right to be faced in court, which a lot of the victims were not able to during the extrajudicial killings and the war on drugs in the Philippines,” she told CNA.
Among those campaigning for accountability are Patricia Enriquez and Fiona Magallanes, who moved from the Philippines to Europe as students.
They are organisers of the Netherlands branch of Duterte Panagutin Europe, a group advocating justice for the killings.
Magallanes said living abroad brings a responsibility to speak up for those who may face greater risks at home.
“I feel a responsibility to use my privilege here, living outside of the Philippines, to continue to speak up,” she said.
“People who speak out – they can be threatened with repression, they can be red-tagged, they can be called all kinds of vitriol and ostracised from their communities. But it’s our responsibility as young Filipinos to continue the fight.”
But Duterte's supporters are equally determined to make their voices heard. Some regularly gather outside the detention facility, hoping their presence will lift his spirits.
“Our continued support and unwavering presence sends a signal directly, not to the judges or detractors, but to the former president himself that the Filipino people will never give up on him,” said Alvin Dave Sarzate, who has been living in the Netherlands for eight years.
“It fuels him and hopefully motivates him to fight through until the very end. Hopefully, one day he will be brought back to the Philippines, where he rightfully belongs.”
A LONG ROAD TO JUSTICE
Inside the courtroom, the case faces substantial legal and logistical challenges.
Questions over Duterte's physical and mental health have surfaced, although independent medical experts have found him fit to stand trial.
The scale of the evidence, covering alleged crimes over eight years, also presents a formidable task for prosecutors and defence lawyers.
Presiding judge Joanna Korner has stressed the need to keep proceedings moving expeditiously.
At a status conference on Oct 13, she questioned the prosecution's proposal to introduce clips from 197 of Duterte's speeches as evidence.
“We’re anxious as far as possible in this case to keep the number of hours to the least possible without making it impossible for you to present your case,” she told the prosecution.
British lawyer Peter Haynes, who took over as Duterte's lead counsel in May, has repeatedly clashed with prosecutors over the volume and organisation of documentary evidence submitted in the case.
“We haven't got the resources to go through 35,000 pages of Rule 77 material to find all the cases in which these things were properly investigated (and) all the cases in which there is no relationship to the war on drugs at all,” he said.
The ICC's acting prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said distilling years of investigations and vast amounts of evidence into a focused case is no easy task.
“Everyone wants to be heard, particularly the victims. This translates into a huge number of documents, sometimes thousands of terabytes,” he told CNA.
But he said reaching the trial stage marks a significant milestone, particularly for those who have come forward to testify.
“Going to trial is extremely important … this is the climax of a long process of work which people do not necessarily see … of everyone who has participated in the building of a case, particularly those who took the risk to provide evidence. That is the biggest moment for justice,” he said.
The legal battle is expected to be lengthy, with the proceedings continuing to stir strong emotions among Filipinos both at home and abroad.
Panagutin Netherlands’ Enriquez said the uncertainty surrounding the case has made the months since Duterte's arrest an emotional roller coaster.
But she believes the proceedings offer something beyond a possible verdict: an opportunity to confront the attitudes that allowed the killings to happen.
“(We’ve been) fighting off fake news (and) false information that people understood from the extrajudicial killings – that they thought it was ok to kill people because they are criminals but actually it’s not,” she said.
“Even if this trial might take a long (time), it’s also an avenue for us to open conversations with a lot of people, not just Filipinos, that this is a system that was created and it’s something we can fight together.”
For legal observers, the ICC's credibility will rest on its ability to examine the evidence impartially and deliver a judgment grounded in law.
As the trial approaches, the divide between Duterte's supporters and critics remains as pronounced as ever.
For some, the proceedings represent a long-awaited reckoning with a campaign that devastated thousands of families. For others, they are a test of whether a former president they continue to admire will receive a fair hearing.
And for families still carrying the grief from the loss of their loved ones, the hope is that the search for justice will finally bring answers, and help ensure that such violence is never repeated.