Rohingya detainees transferred to other depots as search continues for remaining escapees: Kedah police

ALOR SETAR: A total of 448 Rohingya detainees at the Relau temporary detention centre in Kedah have been transferred to other detention facilities following the dawn breakout on Wednesday (Apr 20), the police said.

In a statement on Thursday, Kedah police chief Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said 248 of them were sent to the Semenyih and Bukit Jalil depots in Selangor.

Another 200 detainees were relocated to Machap Umboo depot in Melaka and Langkap depot in Perak.

Bernama quoted Mr Wan Hassan as saying that the detainees comprised 272 adult men, 83 adult women, 36 boys and 57 girls.

All of them were sent to the four depots in an operation conducted until midnight.

At around 4.30am on Wednesday, 528 of 664 Rohingya detainees fled from the detention depot following a riot, and a manhunt was immediately mounted to recapture them.

The depot is located near the state border between Kedah and Penang. Six of the escapees died while crossing the North-South Expressway.

Mr Wan Hassan was quoted as saying on Thursday that 130 of them were still at large, including 99 adult men, 21 adult women, five boys and five girls.

"The search operation for all the detainees concerned will continue until all of them are found.

"The total number of Rohingya detainees that have been found so far is 398," he said, according to Bernama.