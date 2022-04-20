Rohingya escapees from Kedah detention centre moving south in large groups, say police as manhunt continues

GEORGE TOWN: Large groups of Rohingya illegal immigrants, who escaped from the temporary detention facility in Kedah on early Wednesday (Apr 20), seemed to be heading towards the south, the police said.

The Star quoted Penang police chief Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain as saying that based on police observation, the escapees were barefooted and moving in large groups.

He was speaking in a press conference held by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at Komtar on Wednesday.

"They are moving in large groups and as they are barefooted, I believe they must be tired.

"After speaking to some of those who have been caught, it has strengthened my assumption that they are moving south but do not have an actual destination in mind,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that one of them said they were just following the crowd.

Earlier, Malaysian authorities said 528 out of 664 Rohingya detainees had fled from the Sungai Bakap temporary detention depot near the Kedah-Penang border, following a riot at around 4.30am.

Six of them had died while crossing the North-South Expressway.

Penang police said in a statement on Facebook that as of Wednesday noon, 357 of the escapees have been found and 171 were still at large.

Mr Mohd Shuhaily said the detainees at the detention depot were waiting to be sent back to Rohingya.

"They are not handcuffed and their movement must be limited as they have children with them," he said, according to the Star.

Some of the children in the groups were as young as a year old, while there were also those who were frail and elderly, he added.