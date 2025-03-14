'We are simply going to starve': UN chief visits Rohingya refugees amid aid funding shortfall

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is visiting Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh as their food rations face drastic cuts amid a funding shortfall, threatening already dire living conditions in the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Guterres’ visit on Friday (Mar 14) to the border district of Cox's Bazar - his second to Bangladesh - is seen as crucial after the UN World Food Programme (WFP) announced potential cuts to food rations, following the shutdown of USAID operations.

The WFP has said it may reduce food rations for the Rohingya from US$12.50 to just US$6 per month starting in April because of a lack of funding, raising fears among aid workers of rising hunger in the overcrowded camps.

"Whatever we are given now is not enough. If that’s halved, we are simply going to starve,” said Mohammed Sabir, a 31-year-old refugee from Myanmar who has lived in the camps since fleeing violence in 2017.

The WFP said earlier this month that the reduction was due to a broad shortfall in donations, not the Trump administration's decision to cut US foreign aid globally, including USAID. But a senior Bangladeshi official told Reuters that most likely played a role, as the United States has been the top donor for Rohingya refugee aid.