In crowded camps, Rohingya refugees embrace family planning

KUTUPALONG, BANGLADESH: Rohingya cleric Abdur Rashid still believes children are divine gifts, but life in a Bangladeshi refugee camp with six little mouths to feed has left him and his wife unwilling to accept another heavenly blessing.

Earlier this year, his wife Nosmin asked doctors to fit her with a contraceptive implant, a decision that cultural norms among the persecuted and largely Muslim minority would have rendered unthinkable a few years ago.

But since fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar five years ago, life in the overcrowded refugee settlements of their reluctant hosts has prompted the couple and many other families to limit the size of their households.

Roughly two-thirds of Rohingya couples are now using some form of birth control - up from virtually none five years ago, according to figures from the UN refugee agency.

"Children are blessings from God and he's the one who arranges necessities for them - but we have been stuck in this squalid camp for years now," Rashid told AFP.

"I prefer not to bring in any more life in the face of this hardship."