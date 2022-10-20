Welcome no more: Rohingya face backlash in Bangladesh

KUTUPALONG: Rohingya refugee Noor Kamal found a sympathetic welcome in Bangladesh when he fled the soldiers rampaging through his village - but five years later, the hostility he now faces has left him pondering a dangerous return home.

Much has changed in the time since he and 750,000 other members of the stateless Muslim minority escaped neighbouring Myanmar, the survivors of a horrific crackdown now subject to a UN genocide probe.

Back then, thousands of Bangladeshis, outraged by the anti-Muslim violence across the border, trekked from across the country to distribute food and medicine to the shell-shocked arrivals.

But public attitudes have hardened after years of fruitless efforts to negotiate a safe return for the Rohingya, with media outlets and politicians regularly condemning refugees as drug runners and terror threats.

"There is so much hatred among local people and the press here that I worry it may trigger violence at any time," Kamal told AFP from his home in Bangladesh's sprawling border relief camps.

"It's better we return home even if it means we have to face bullets. If we die, at least we will be buried in our motherland."

Bangladesh has struggled to support the immense refugee population - while there is financial assistance from the UN refugees body and other humanitarian organisations, Dhaka still faces huge administrative challenges in hosting the camps.

Last year's military coup in Myanmar has made the prospects of a wholesale return even more remote.

Last month, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the Rohingya camps had become both a deep burden on her country's economy and a threat to its political stability.

"If the problem persists ... it may affect the security and stability of the entire region," she told the UN General Assembly in New York.