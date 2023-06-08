Rohingya testify on Myanmar crackdown in Argentina court

BUENOS AIRES: Members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority testified in person for the first time on Wednesday (Jun 7) in Buenos Aires, as part of an Argentinian judicial investigation into alleged crimes by the Myanmar military, an activist told AFP.

The hearing, behind closed doors, was "a historic day for everyone in Burma," as Myanmar is also known, said Maung Tun Khin, president of the British-based Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK.

"Finally in-person hearings are taking place and strong evidence" is being produced in a court of law, he said.

He did not specify the identity nor the number of "survivors" who had testified, nor the facts concerned, for "security reasons".

The hearings of half a dozen people were expected to continue until Jun 13, according to a source familiar with the case.