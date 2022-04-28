Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Roiled by COVID-19, China's rust-belt province Jilin suffers rare GDP slump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Roiled by COVID-19, China's rust-belt province Jilin suffers rare GDP slump

Roiled by COVID-19, China's rust-belt province Jilin suffers rare GDP slump
Villagers, who have been stranded in the city due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, carry their belongings for an organised trip to return to their farms for spring farming, in Changchun, Jilin province, China April 10, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS
28 Apr 2022 06:30PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 06:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's Jilin, a rust-belt province in the northeast, saw its economy shrink by 7.9 per cent in January-March from a year earlier in a rare contraction after being overwhelmed by a wave of COVID-19 cases towards the end of the quarter.

Jilin's gross domestic product (GDP) slumped to 257.62 billion yuan (US$38.97 billion) in the period from January to March, the local statistics bureau said on Thursday (Apr 28).

That plunge was even worse than its 6.6 per cent decline in the same quarter of 2020 when China was hit by the arrival of COVID-19. Jilin was the only province that reported a GDP decline in the first quarter this year.

Jilin, which spans 187,400 sq km, or the equivalent of two Portugals, was virtually COVID-free this year until March, during which it reported more than 45,000 infections.

On Mar 14, all of its 24.1 million residents were prohibited from travelling out of the province, or even across different areas within the province, dealing a blow to its economy.

After a lockdown of more than a month, Jilin announced this week that it will gradually lift COVID-19 control measures in its urban areas from Thursday.

Changchun, capital of Jilin, has already allowed people living in tens of thousands of residential compounds to leave their homes though their movements have been largely limited to their compounds, state television reported.

Thirty of mainland China's 31 provinces, regions and municipalities have released their first-quarter economic statistics. Tibet had yet to publish its GDP data as of Thursday.

Source: Reuters/az

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us