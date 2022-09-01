Fall from grace: Timeline of corruption trial for Najib Razak’s wife Rosmah Mansor

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has found Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, guilty of three charges of corruption linked to a RM1.25 billion solar energy project in Sarawak.

In handing down the verdict on Thursday (Sep 1), the court sentenced Rosmah to 10 years in jail and and a fine of RM970 million (US$216 million) in lieu of another 10 years in jail.

The trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed the defence’s bid for a stay of execution of imprisonment and fine pending Rosmah's appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The court also allowed Rosmah to remain on her current bail of RM2 million.

The graft trial involving Rosmah, who was known for leading a lavish lifestyle, started in February 2020 and ended on Feb 23 this year after 42 days of proceedings.

The trial encountered several delays, due to Rosmah’s health issues, her request to be absent to allow her to visit her daughter in Singapore and a no-show by a witness due to COVID-19 quarantine.

Here is the chronology of the court case:

CHARGES AGAINST ROSMAH, TRIAL DELAYS

Nov 15, 2018 : Rosmah was charged at the Sessions Court with two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million (US$41.9 million) and receiving RM1.5 million from contractor Saidi Abang Samsudin to help his company Jepak Holdings secure the Solar energy project for Sarawak schools worth RM1.25 billion.

Apr 10, 2019: Rosmah was charged with the third count of corruption related to the Solar energy project, for allegedly receiving a RM5 million bribe from Saidi. Rosmah pleaded not guilty to all the charges and her cases were then transferred to the High Court for the trial to begin in February 2020.

Feb 6, 2020: Rosmah’s corruption trial finally began after a two-day delay when her lawyer said that she was taken ill. The prosecution made the case to prove that she was guilty of all the three charges against her which were allegedly committed in 2016 and 2017.

Feb 18, 2021: High Court judge Mohamed Zaini ordered Rosmah to enter her defence in the trial after the judge concluded that the prosecution had produced “credible evidence to prove every element of the offence”.

Oct 15, 2021: Judge Mohamed Zaini allowed Rosmah to temporarily take back her passport so that she could travel to Singapore to visit her pregnant daughter who was expected to give birth. The application was allowed after the prosecution did not object to it.