Najib’s wife Rosmah can travel to Singapore after Malaysian court grants temporary release of passport

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been granted a temporary return of her passport to travel to Singapore to visit her pregnant daughter who is expected to deliver soon.

Rosmah is on trial for corruption.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court granted her application on Friday (Oct 15).

"The applicant is only allowed to go to Singapore from Oct 22 and must return to Malaysia before or on Nov 21," said the judge.

Her trial date had been set on Dec 8 and she is required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Malaysia.