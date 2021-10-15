Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Najib’s wife Rosmah can travel to Singapore after Malaysian court grants temporary release of passport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Najib’s wife Rosmah can travel to Singapore after Malaysian court grants temporary release of passport

Najib’s wife Rosmah can travel to Singapore after Malaysian court grants temporary release of passport

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, leaves the Duta court complex after a hearing in her graft trial in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 18, 2021. (Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP)

15 Oct 2021 09:19PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 09:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been granted a temporary return of her passport to travel to Singapore to visit her pregnant daughter who is expected to deliver soon. 

Rosmah is on trial for corruption.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court granted her application on Friday (Oct 15).

"The applicant is only allowed to go to Singapore from Oct 22 and must return to Malaysia before or on Nov 21," said the judge. 

Her trial date had been set on Dec 8 and she is required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Malaysia. 

Related:

Rosmah, 69, is facing corruption charges involving a hybrid solar project worth RM1.25 billion (US$300 million) for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Her lawyer Jagjit Singh told the court that his client’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, 33, is now eight months pregnant with her second child and due to give birth in Singapore.

“Rosmah's daughter has a history of high-risk complications during childbirth that can affect her health and life, so we are applying for the applicant's passport to be temporarily released,” said the lawyer.

The deputy public prosecutor did not object to the application, but said the defence must stick to the time given so that it will not affect the trial dates.

Najib has also filed a similar application and the matter will be heard in the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya on Monday.

Source: AGENCIES/gs(gr)

Related Topics

Malaysia rosmah mansor Najib Razak

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us