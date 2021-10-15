Najib’s wife Rosmah can travel to Singapore after Malaysian court grants temporary release of passport
KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been granted a temporary return of her passport to travel to Singapore to visit her pregnant daughter who is expected to deliver soon.
Rosmah is on trial for corruption.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court granted her application on Friday (Oct 15).
"The applicant is only allowed to go to Singapore from Oct 22 and must return to Malaysia before or on Nov 21," said the judge.
Her trial date had been set on Dec 8 and she is required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Malaysia.
Rosmah, 69, is facing corruption charges involving a hybrid solar project worth RM1.25 billion (US$300 million) for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.
Her lawyer Jagjit Singh told the court that his client’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, 33, is now eight months pregnant with her second child and due to give birth in Singapore.
“Rosmah's daughter has a history of high-risk complications during childbirth that can affect her health and life, so we are applying for the applicant's passport to be temporarily released,” said the lawyer.
The deputy public prosecutor did not object to the application, but said the defence must stick to the time given so that it will not affect the trial dates.
Najib has also filed a similar application and the matter will be heard in the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya on Monday.