RTS Link delay: Commuters, Johor businesses rue missing pre-Chinese New Year boost

SINGAPORE/JOHOR BAHRU: For years, Malaysian Razali Tompang has made the near-daily journey from his Johor Bahru home to his workplace in Geylang by motorcycle.

The 48-year-old had hoped that come end 2026, he could leave his bike behind and cross the border on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link instead.

Now, he will have to wait for several weeks more before he can do this.

“I wanted a more environmentally friendly and potentially cheaper way to travel,” said the senior manager at a non-profit organisation.

“The construction for this project has dragged on, and now that it’s so near to the start date, it’s delayed.The delay affects us and it’s frustrating.”

Mr Razali’s planned switch to rail has taken on added urgency after Singapore’s Land Transport Authority announced higher Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fees from Jan 1, 2027, making his motorcycle commute more expensive

From Jan 1, 2027, the VEP fee will be raised to S$50 per day for cars and S$7 per day for motorcycles, up from the current S$35 and S$4 daily fees respectively.