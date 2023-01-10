In rural eastern China, not testing for COVID-19 becomes the norm

DINGYUAN, China: Weng Shuiye laid back in her chair, sighing with relief as oxygen flowed from a tank into her nostrils.

Breathing problems, body aches and lethargy had prompted her to visit a hospital in her home village in Tonglu county in eastern China's Zhejiang province for treatment.

Such symptoms are common for COVID-19, which is fast spreading across the country after China abruptly changed its zero-COVID policy last month, but Weng was not tested for the disease.

"I'm not going to test, it's just that my waist is aching," the 77-year-old said.

It was a common reaction among patients in Tonglu, illustrating how COVID-19 is spreading across China without recognition, especially in its vast rural regions.

Health experts and countries such as the United States and Japan have expressed concern over how the virus is largely unchecked across the world's most populous country.

Official data - China reported 14,171 new symptomatic cases and three deaths for Jan 8 - dramatically under-represents the true extent of the outbreak, international experts have said.

British-based health data firm Airfinity said late last year it expects China's COVID-19 infections to reach their first peak on Jan 13 with 3.7 million cases a day.