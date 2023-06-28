Logo
Asia

Russia and China hold talks anti-missile defence: Russian Foreign Ministry
Asia

Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken on Mar 24, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo)

28 Jun 2023 03:15AM
Russia and China's foreign ministries on Tuesday (Jun 27) held a round of consultations on anti-missile defence, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on various aspects of this issue, including its global and regional dimensions," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The intention was reaffirmed to hold such consultations on a regular basis in the future."

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022 in what it calls a "special military operation", Russia has increasingly courted China for trade and diplomatic support.

China has not condemned the invasion, and Washington and other Western allies said earlier this year that China was considering providing weapons to Russia, something Beijing denies.

Source: Reuters/ec

