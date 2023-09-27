Russia mulls joining China in banning Japanese seafood imports

Russia is considering joining China in banning Japanese seafood imports after Japan released treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea and is seeking talks with Japan over the matter, a Russian regulator said on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Japan started releasing the water from the plant into the ocean last month, drawing strong criticism from China. In retaliation, China imposed a blanket ban on all aquatic imports from Japan.

Russian food safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor on Tuesday said it had discussed Japanese food exports with its Chinese counterparts. Russia is one of the biggest marine product suppliers to China and is seeking to increase its market share.

"Taking into account the possible risks of radiation contamination of products, Rosselkhoznadzor is considering the possibility of joining with Chinese restrictions on supplies of fish products from Japan," Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement. "The final decision will be made after negotiations with the Japanese side."

So far this year, Russia has imported 118 tonnes of Japanese seafood, the regulator said.