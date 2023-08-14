Logo
Asia

China defence minister to visit Russia, Belarus this week
China defence minister to visit Russia, Belarus this week

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, Apr 16, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

14 Aug 2023 09:12PM
BEIJING: China's defence minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia and Belarus from Aug 14 to 19, the ministry said in a statement on Monday (Aug 14).

While in Russia, Li will attend an international security meeting and make a speech there, according to the statement. He will also meet with leaders from Russia's national defence department.

During his visit to Belarus, he will meet with the Belarus' head of state and military. Li will also visit military departments in Belarus.

China and Russia have strengthened military ties, conducting joint patrols and military exercises.

Li had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in April, vowing to strengthen military cooperation.

In July, Li met with the head of Russia's navy in Beijing.

Source: Reuters/gs

