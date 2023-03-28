Russia says it fired anti-ship missiles at mock target in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday (Mar 28) that its navy had fired test anti-ship missiles at mock targets in the Sea of Japan during military exercises.

Russia's Pacific Fleet drills came a week after Tokyo's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Ukraine.

Moscow holds regular drills off its Far East coast, but Tokyo said that these were "increasing" and that it was "closely" monitoring Russian military activity in the area.

"In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile boats of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target," the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram early on Tuesday.

It said that two ships took part in the exercise.

"The target, located at a distance of about 100km, was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles."

Moscow said that its navy's aviation arm oversaw the "safety of the combat exercise".