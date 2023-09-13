How could Russia help North Korea build a satellite?

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday (Sep 13) toured Russia's most modern space launch centre, where President Vladimir Putin promised to help Pyongyang build satellites.

The unprecedented visit comes as North Korea seeks to put its first spy satellite into orbit, an effort that has seen two failed attempts this year.

The promised Russian aid comes as North Korea's scientists have vowed to try another launch of the new Chollima-1 booster in October.

Here's what we know about North Korea's race for space, why it's so controversial, and how Russia might help.

WHY DOES NORTH KOREA WANT A SATELLITE?

Since 1998 North Korea has launched six satellites, two of which appeared to have been successfully placed in orbit.

In 2015, a senior North Korean space official said the country wanted to develop cooperation with Russia on "peaceful" use of outer space, the official told TASS.

The most recent successful satellite launch was in 2016. International observers said that satellite seemed to be under control, but there was lingering debate over whether it had sent any transmissions.

Another senior official at North Korea's space agency said after the 2016 launch that it planned to put more advanced satellites into orbit by 2020 and eventually "plant the flag of (North Korea) on the moon".