Ukraine invasion: Indonesia foreign minister calls for de-escalation, respect for international law

JAKARTA: Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday (Mar 1) called for the de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and respect for international law.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Mdm Marsudi said that both countries are close friends of Indonesia and it wants to build a stronger relationship with them.

She noted that the Indonesian constitution mandates that the government participates in safeguarding world peace. She said that peace cannot be realised if there is war.

“Indonesia's foreign policy has always been consistent when it comes to the implementation of international law, and the United Nations Charter, including respect for territorial integrity and respect for sovereignty. This principle must be respected by all countries,” said Mdm Marsudi.

She said that apart from emphasising those principles, Indonesia’s main concern is de-escalation of the conflict and humanitarian issues.

“De-escalation must be carried out. Once again, this is in line with what is stated in our constitution for peace. We hope that talks between Ukraine and Russia could produce good results,” the top diplomat said.

Indonesia is prioritising saving human lives and safe passage for those affected by the conflict, she also said.

So far, Indonesia has managed to repatriate the majority of its citizens in Ukraine to Romania and Poland, Mdm Marsudi said.

A total of 99 Indonesians have left Ukraine and the Indonesian government is still hoping to evacuate 13 others who are in the country.

The Indonesian government is also aiming to repatriate citizens in Romania and Poland. Around 700,000 and 350,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania and Poland respectively.

Mdm Marsudi revealed that she had telephone conversations with both her Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, without elaborating on the details.