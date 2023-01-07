Russian couple who trespassed into Merdeka 118 tower have no Malaysia entry or exit records: Reports

PUTRAJAYA: In response to media reports that the Russian couple who allegedly trespassed into the Merdeka 118 tower and climbed to the top of the unfinished building do not have records of entering or exiting Malaysia, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed an investigation has been launched, without providing more details on the matter.

"It is premature for me to give any answer ... give me some space to get a full report," he said on Saturday (Jan 7) after chairing a special joint committee meeting with the Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Human Resources V. Sivakumar on the management of foreign workers.

Malaysian police have sought information on the entry and exit records of the couple from the Immigration Department.

Photos and videos of the two individuals from the top of the skyscraper went viral on social media last month.

The alleged incident prompted Malaysian police to say on Dec 28 that they were investigating Ivan Beerkus and his partner, Angela Nikolau, for trespassing.

Merdeka 118, the second tallest structure in the world, is due for completion by mid-2023, the Star reported, citing its developer.

Beerkus and Nikolau are known for their risky climbs, and have numerous photos and videos of their acts uploaded on their Instagram accounts.