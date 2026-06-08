Russian drug suspects arrested in Bali after high-speed car chase

INDONESIA: Indonesian authorities arrested two Russian nationals suspected of smuggling drugs into Bali after a high-speed car chase on the popular resort island, an official said on Sunday (Jun 7).

The woman, 52, and the 40-year-old man were arrested after trying to smuggle close to eight kilograms of hashish in a suitcase from Thailand, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) said in a statement.

"We have seized the evidence, 7.8 kilograms of hashish," BNN chief Suyudi Ario Seto said.

The woman, identified by her initials "KK", arrived in Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport before driving to Bali in a rental vehicle to meet the man at a seaport on Friday.

The agency said the man, identified by his initials "SK", picked up the woman and dropped her, along with the case, at an unidentified location before attempting to flee.

Officials pursued the man and said he had been driving recklessly and hit several pedestrians before being stopped by authorities.