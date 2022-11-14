Russians have to 'get out' of Ukraine and stop 'playing with lives' around the world, says foreign minister

PHNOM PENH: The best way for Ukraine to reopen negotiations with Russia is by pushing its invading forces out, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday (Nov 11), though he suggested that the prospect of meaningful talks with Moscow remains distant.

"(The Russians) have to get out of Ukraine," Mr Kuleba told CNA in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Cambodia.

"They're speaking about negotiations … (But they’re) targeting everything from Ukrainian energy infrastructure, to a civilian with his hands tied behind his back. This is not how you behave when you want to negotiate," he said.

Mr Kuleba also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration to stop playing "hunger games" with the world, by weaponising food.

He added that the Russians were "playing with lives of people" worldwide, including Asia, by blocking Ukraine's shipments to the global market and using Ukrainian grain as leverage, causing prices of food staples to soar.

DIPLOMACY WITH ASEAN

At the summit last Thursday Mr Kuleba signed, on behalf of Ukraine, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) – a peace pact among Southeast Asian countries, established by ASEAN founding members.