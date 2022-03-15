Sabah 100-year carbon trading deal: Controversy as indigenous communities bemoan lack of consultation, details

KOTA KINABALU: The road to Kampung Buayan in Ulu Papar on Sabah’s west coast changes from asphalt to gravel, and then just red earth which turns almost muddy instantly after a short spell of rain.

Even with an off-road vehicle, it is still necessary to break out the shovel or slowly winch the car out from the mud when it is stuck.

Residents of Kampung Buayan and the surrounding villages live on the fringe of the Crocker Range National Park, just 40km south-west of Kota Kinabalu, where they plant hill paddy and other crops for subsistence.

A number of them also venture into a nearby forest regularly to obtain forest products including food, traditional herbs and firewood for their personal use.

News of the Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA), a carbon trading deal signed in late October last year, has such indigenous communities concerned.

The NCA, an agreement signed between the Sabah state government and a Singapore-registered company named Hoch Standard Pte Ltd, is a profit-sharing agreement based on carbon trading and monetising other non-carbon and natural capital from 2 million ha of Sabah’s forest reserves designated under the NCA.

Carbon trading involves the buying and selling of carbon credits, which would permit companies and other organisations to emit carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. The aim of the market-based system is to reduce emissions that contribute to global warming.