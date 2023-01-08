PH asssemblymen for Sabah disagree with dissolving state assembly, express support for chief minister

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah chapter of Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Saturday (Jan 7) stated that it does not agree that the State Legislative Assembly should be dissolved, amid current political uncertainty in the state.

In a joint statement, all seven PH state assemblymen stressed that not dealing with the crisis immediately will lead to a hung assembly.

"In this regard, we would like to inform you that the seven assemblymen from Sabah PH are supporting current Chief Minister Hajiji Noor, who is the assemblyman for Sulaman," the statement read.

"This is in line with our principle to ensure that political stability continues to be established in Sabah and not to engage in measures such as the ‘Sheraton Move’."

The joint statement was issued by Sabah PH chairman Christina Liew, Sabah Democratic Action Party chairman Frankie Poon, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation vice-president Ewon Benedick, Phoong Jin Zhe, Jannie Lasimbang, Tan Lee Fatt and Peto Galim.

Expressing regret over the current situation, they said the main focus of the state should be to ensure that the goals of helping the people, developing the economy and settling the unresolved demands of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 were realised, in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"We reiterate our stance that we do not support any effort to overthrow the government through backdoor means," read the statement.

They also suggested that the state government adopt the same model as the federal government in forming a unity government in Sabah, in the event of a hung state assembly.

On Friday, Sabah's Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Bung Moktar Radin announced that the party was withdrawing support for Hajiji as they had lost confidence in his position as Chief Minister, and that there was a breach of an agreement between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Bung Moktar is also the Sabah United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) chief .