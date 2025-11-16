'Do not act out of anger': Anwar urges Sabahans to vote based on performance, not race

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on voters in Sabah to evaluate candidates based on their track record and competence, rather than racial sentiments or emotions - while also urging a focus on collaboration rather than conflict.

In public comments made on Saturday (Nov 15) that were carried by Malaysian news outlets, Anwar said Sabah needed elected representatives who worked consistently and understood public needs.

Voters should prioritise candidates with clear records in addressing fundamental issues like water, electricity and education especially in rural areas, Anwar added - not those who only appeared during election season.

“Do not act out of anger. Do not follow misguided racial sentiments that will not keep the country safe,” Anwar said in quotes carried by the New Straits Times newspaper, adding that multicultural harmony was Malaysia’s greatest strength in attracting global investment.

“The world looks at us for investment because this country is peaceful. Remember, not many countries have all races, Malay, Chinese, Iban, Kadazan, Murut, Dayak, Bugis, Indian, who can sit together peacefully like this.”