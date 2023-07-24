Malaysia domestic trade minister Salahuddin Ayub dies aged 61

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub died on Sunday (Jul 23) following surgery for a brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

This was confirmed by his daughter Fatiha Salahuddin in a Facebook post.

“We are saddened to inform that the head of our family, Salahuddin Ayub died at 9.23 pm on July 23, 2023,” she posted.

Salahuddin’s press secretary, Syakirin Husnal, said in a statement that Salahuddin died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar, Kedah.

He said Salahuddin’s remains would be taken to his mother’s home in Kampung Serkat (Kopi Tenggek), Tanjung Piai, and that the minister’s office will provide further information regarding funeral arrangements soon.

He added that the deceased's family would like to express their utmost appreciation and gratitude to everyone for their prayers and condolences.

“They also wish to thank all the doctors and staff of the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah,” he said.

On Saturday, Syakirin said the minister was taken to the emergency ward of the HSB at about 10.15pm on Friday after suffering from nausea and vomiting, before being diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage by a specialist.

Salahuddin leaves behind his wife, Fatimah Taha, and six children.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described the demise of Salahuddin as a huge loss for him, personally, and his family.

Admitting to being affected by the sad news, the prime minister said that the services of Salahuddin, who was also the Amanah deputy president, could not be materially repaid.

“He was known for being of an esteemed character, be it to his friends or foes. A strong figure who works and is very obedient to trust and responsibility.

“Rest now, my friend,” he posted on Facebook on Sunday.

CHAMPION OF THE PEOPLE

Born on Dec 1, 1961, in Tanjung Piai, Pontian, Johor, Salahuddin will be best remembered as a champion of the people on the issue of the rising cost of living by introducing various initiatives known as 'Payung RAHMAH'.

Salahuddin was no stranger to national politics and succeeded in making a name for himself until he was appointed Deputy President of Parti Amanah Party (Amanah).

He was also Pontian branch Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) secretary from 1981 to 1983, before being actively involved in politics after joining PAS in 1983.

In PAS, he rose through the ranks, from being the Pontian PAS vice-president (1983-1987) and to being overall party vice-president from 2009 to 2015.

In the 2004 general election, PAS nominated him to contest the Kubang Kerian parliamentary constituency, which he won and served for two terms.

However, Salahuddin exited PAS and joined Amanah on Aug 31, 2015, after an internal conflict between PAS members at the time.

The Amanah deputy president then won the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat in the 14th general election in 2018 on a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket. He was appointed Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister before the PH government collapsed in February 2020.

The Johor PH chairman defended the seats in the Johor state election in March 2022 and the 15th general election on Nov 19 last year before being appointed Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

During his tenure, Salahuddin implemented various initiatives under the Payung RAHMAH brand to help people face various challenges related to the rising cost of living, especially when the country and the economy were recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salahuddin was a minister always seen on the ground to ensure a sufficient supply of goods and his tireless efforts succeeded in stabilising the prices of basic goods while also reducing the effects of inflation on consumers.

"Until the end of his life, he was concerned and continued to fight for the well-being of the people. The country lost a great leader," said Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a Facebook post.