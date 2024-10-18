Philippine VP Duterte threatens to dig up dictator Marcos' remains

MANILA: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte threatened on Friday (Oct 18) to dig up the remains of President Ferdinand Marcos' dictator father and toss them into the sea, as their bitter feud heats up ahead of upcoming elections.

The Duterte and Marcos families have had a very public falling out as both attempt to shore up their rival support bases and secure key positions ahead of the midterm elections next year and presidential polls in 2028.

The remains of the elder Marcos were laid to rest at the "Cemetery of Heroes" in 2016 after then-president Rodrigo Duterte, Sara's father, dismissed public criticism that the long-deceased dictator - accused of widespread rights abuses and embezzling billions - did not deserve the honour.

Sara Duterte, 46, told reporters on Friday she had relayed the exhumation threat to the incumbent president's elder sister, Senator Imee Marcos, and warned their family to stop harassing her.

"One of these days, I will go there. I will get the body of your father and throw it in the West Philippine Sea," Duterte said, using the Filipino name for the portion of the South China Sea claimed by Manila.

Marcos' spokesman Cesar Chavez said the presidential palace had no comment on the issue.