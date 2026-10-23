Sarawak state assembly to be dissolved on Oct 26, paving way for election within 60 days

KUCHING: The Sarawak state assembly will be dissolved on Monday (Oct 26), paving the way for snap polls to be held within the next 60 days.

Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg announced the dissolution at a press conference on Friday afternoon in Kuching, after obtaining the consent of Sarawak Governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, local media reported.

The state election is only due by April 2027.

The dissolution of the Sarawak state assembly follows a series of state elections across Malaysia over the past year, including in Sabah, Johor and Negeri Sembilan, with Melaka set to head to the polls on Nov 14.

Now that the state assembly has been dissolved, the Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to meet and decide on the official election date.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah previously said that the election could be held in December, with Dec 12 or Dec 19 as possible polling dates, according to local media reports.