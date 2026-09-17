Sarawak steps up monitoring of orangutans as haze and heat persist

RAINFOREST CANOPY OFFERS SOME PROTECTION

Smoke, mainly from forest fires in neighbouring West Kalimantan, has caused air quality to deteriorate across parts of Sarawak.

But conditions within Semenggoh's rainforest appear to offer the orangutans some protection, with the thick canopy keeping temperatures cooler and filtering some of the haze.

Ranger Chad Bready, who has worked at Semenggoh for seven years, said the heat and haze have been more intense this year.

“So far, Semenggoh is under control. We have to monitor every day to see the health of the orangutans,” he said.

"The orangutans are very important, they are our icons. We have to take care of them.”

He said the animals also adapt to the heat, staying lower beneath the canopy during the day, where it is cooler, before moving higher at night.

Orangutans, whose name means “people of the forest” in Malay and Indonesian, are found in the wild only on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra.

They are also a major draw for Sarawak's ecotourism industry.