Malaysia GE15: Parties may look to Sarawak, Sabah for support to form government after polls

KUCHING: Political parties in Peninsular Malaysia are likely to look East for support to form a federal government after the upcoming general election.

Sarawak’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is one such coalition seen as a potential kingmaker, said analysts. It aims to make a clean sweep of all 31 parliamentary seats at the Nov 19 polls.

GPS, after a landslide state election last year, has established itself as a force to be reckoned with.

Experts said Sarawak's influence matters, especially in the event of a hung parliament, where support is split evenly between the incumbent and opposition.