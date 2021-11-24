Polling for Sarawak state election set for Dec 18: Election Commission

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Malaysian state of Sarawak is set to hold its 12th state election on Dec 18, said Malaysia’s Election Commission (EC) in a press conference on Wednesday (Nov 24).

Nomination Day will take place on Dec 6, while early voting is set to be held on Dec 14, said EC chairman Ghani Salleh.

He said the commission had received official notification from the speaker of Sarawak state legislative assembly Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar on the legislature’s dissolution on Nov 3.

According to the EC, based on the voters’ rolls updated till Nov 2, some 1,252,014 voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect legislatures for the 82-member state assembly.

Mr Ghani said 82 polling management officers and 249 assistants will be appointed to manage the electoral process.

In addition, for monitoring election activities, the EC will form 155 polling enforcement teams, comprising representatives from the Malaysian police, local government authorities and representatives from election candidates.