For voters in Sarawak state polls, livelihood and basic infrastructure are their main concerns

KUCHING: As the sun set in Kuching, Sarawak, the Satok suspension bridge lit up in an array of neon colours.

There were a few people walking and running across the newly reconstructed 213m bridge that overlooks the Kuching River.

Located next to one end of the bridge was the Satok Weekend Market, where traders such as Raduan Yan and his wife, who only wished to be known as Ramlah, were selling agricultural produce such as bananas and papayas.

There were not many visitors around last weekend, compared to pre-COVID-19 times when the area would have been packed with people.

When the day ended, Mr Raduan and Ramlah - like some other traders there - would sleep on the tarred road next to his stall.

The couple, both 50 years old, only have a thin plastic mat as a mattress and a thin blanket. If it rains heavily, they would put up a huge umbrella next to them.

They do not have a house in Kuching. They work as farmers during the weekdays in their hometown Sebuyau, about 100km away, and travel to the state capital to trade at the weekend market.

In Kuching, they shower in public bathrooms and cook their meals on a portable stove.

“This is our life. We have no other choice to earn a living,” Mr Raduan told CNA.

With campaigning for the 12th Sarawak state election entering its second week before polling day this Saturday (Dec 18), some Sarawakians like Mr Raduan and Ramlah are not interested in some of the issues that the politicians have been peddling.

State rights, autonomy and the Malaysian Agreement 1963 are not their main concerns.

“Our only concern is survival. It would be good if the government can give people like us RM1,500 (US$354) a month,” said Ramlah.

“We hope that the politicians will still care to show up and meet the voters after they win,” she added.