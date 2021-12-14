Airfare costs, Omicron fears could hit voter turnout at this weekend’s Sarawak polls

KUCHING: When the date for the 12th Sarawak elections was announced last month, the first thing that Leona did was to check the price of flight tickets to go back home.

The trainer at a government-linked company was determined to vote in the elections but was taken aback by the RM3,000 (US$710) price for a return ticket from Kuala Lumpur.

After several airlines added flights to Sarawak, the price of tickets dropped to RM500.

“RM500 is still a lot of money but it's quite low compared to RM3,000 and I am lucky to be able to afford it,” Leona, who only wanted to be known by her first name, told CNA.

The 38-year-old, who will be voting in the hotly contested Batu Kawah assembly seat in Kuching, will be flying back just before the election on Saturday (Dec 18).

Leona has voted in every election except one since she became eligible. She is able to work remotely and plans to remain in Sarawak until January so that she can celebrate Christmas and the New Year with her family.

“Being able to vote means having a say in how our country is run. Furthermore, in the past suffragettes had to fight for women to have the right to vote. Women especially should never take the right to vote for granted,” she stated.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leona said that she will be extra cautious when voting, such as wearing face shields and taking COVID-19 tests.

“Those who can afford to go back to vote should do so. Our votes shape how Sarawak will be run in the next five years,” she added.

While the cost of flight tickets may have fallen, there are other Sarawakians unlike Leona who are unable to bear the travel cost and will not be making their way home.

Air ticket prices and COVID-19 fears are among factors that are expected to cause a low voter turnout for the election.

The Election Commission (EC) has said that it is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout for the election, but observers and political parties are sceptical that this figure can be achieved.

Political parties, especially the opposition have claimed that they will be disadvantaged because of lower voter turnouts.