Incumbent ruling coalition GPS wins Sarawak state polls with simple majority so far

KUCHING: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition has coasted to a simple majority in Sarawak’s 12th state election on Saturday (Dec 18), winning at least 45 out of 82 seats in the state legislature.

Election Commission chairman Ghani Salleh said that as of 8.45pm, GPS won 45 seats, enough for simple majority.

Opposition party Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) won two seats, according to the EC website, while other results are still being tabulated.

A total of 349 candidates contested the election that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time that GPS is contesting in an election under this name and its own logo.

Its four component parties - Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) - were part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, but left to form GPS after the BN’s defeat in the last general election.

The BN had always held at least a two-thirds majority in the Sarawak state assembly.

The election turnout was 55 per cent as of 4pm, said the Election Commission.